Abroad in Japan Calls out Oriental Pearl — Details on Their Online Clash "There didn't have to be bad blood between us." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 24 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET

It looks like there’s some drama brewing between two popular YouTubers, Oriental Pearl and Abroad in Japan (whose real name is Chris). He describes himself on Facebook as “just a British guy making videos and living in Japan,” while Oriental Pearl frequently shares on social media what she claims is the real day-to-day experience of living in the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

While both creators focus on life in Japan, Oriental Pearl often emphasizes that her content offers a more authentic look at the country, as opposed to what she describes as the “utopian” and highly “romanticized” image others present. And apparently, Abroad in Japan has taken issue with that. Here’s the video that sparked the drama, and how both creators have responded since Abroad in Japan made his opinion about it known.

The reason there's drama between YouTubers Abroad in Japan and Oriental Pearl.

It seems Oriental Pearl’s adamance to show the “real” Japan, rather than gatekeeping certain information, is what sparked the ongoing beef between her and Abroad in Japan.

In one post, screenshotted by YouTuber Paahtis, Oriental Pearl called out Japan for being “over-romanticized,” but also described it as a “wonderful country,” adding that she simply wants people to visit “with realistic expectations.” She also encouraged people to subscribe to her channel, where she claims to show the real side of Japan compared to the polished image other creators share.

In an attempt to prove her point, she uploaded a video showing examples of what Japan is really like, showcasing overgrown grass, illegally parked bikes, and a few people experiencing homelessness. But for many viewers, those examples weren’t exactly shocking, especially compared to places where crime is far more visible.

Then, Abroad in Japan came across the video and couldn’t resist commenting on it. “The sensationalist Japan content is getting out of hand,” he wrote. “A wall with some graffiti on in Shibuya doesn’t mean Japan is at an end.” He also pointed out that the graffiti she highlighted has been there for a decade and that the “rubbish” was likely just because it was a three-day weekend.

He even remarked about her earnings from the video, adding, “Shame. It was a missed opportunity to point my camera at the rubbish and make a video decrying the end of Japan.” He then sarcastically urged followers to stop reading and “spend time rummaging around Asia’s biggest red light district with a GoPro looking for dirt.”

Oriental Pearl later fired back, asking him to delete his comment because it fostered “creator-on-creator harassment.” She also defended her right to share her perspective, noting, “I’ve lived in Asia just as long as you.” She even questioned his GoPro remark, pointing out that she doesn’t have a camera crew like him (he later clarified that he does not).

Abroad in Japan then responded, clarifying that he wasn’t encouraging harassment and was simply sharing his opinion, just like she had shared hers. He also said he’d received complaints about her content over the years and, after watching that particular video, he “understands why.”

From there, the situation escalated. Both creators began posting their back-and-forth across YouTube and Facebook. Oriental Pearl wrote in one post, “Chris is not open to talking or making amends, which I think is unfortunate. If Chris and I had talked we could have found a lot of common ground. There didn’t have to be bad blood between us, but this has been going on in the background for five years.”

In another YouTube rant, she accused him of being a millionaire criticizing her earnings and revealed she had made only $1,500 from the video in question. Simply put, Oriental Pearl’s goal is, “I want people to come to Japan with a balanced perspective of what the country is, not come to the country with rose-tinted glasses where everything is utopian. That’s just not what it is.” She believes Abroad in Japan’s criticism wasn’t about defending Japan but more about him being territorial.

