Lochie Jones Stole a Beer From Japanese Grave and Slammed the Culture in the Process "The mental health here has got to be some of the worst." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 4 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET

These days, it seems some people have completely fallen out of touch with reality or are obsessed with becoming influencers, because there have been far too many cases of so-called “influencers” visiting other countries and blatantly disrespecting local culture. Johnny Somali did it when he twerked on a highly regarded statue in South Korea, and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was no different when he displayed harassing behavior in the Philippines.

Now, there’s another name to add to the growing list, Australian Instagrammer Lochie Jones (@lochie_jones), who decided to visit a graveyard in Japan and drink a can of Kirin beer that had been left at a person’s gravesite, likely by a relative or friend. Here’s how it went down and how the Australian Embassy in Japan has responded.

Australian Instagrammer Lochie Jones basically stole a beer from a Japanese gravesite.

Lochie Jones didn’t just drink a beer at a Japanese gravesite, he also heavily criticized Japanese culture while doing it. On Aug. 4, 2025, Lochie uploaded a video to Instagram showing himself visiting a cemetery near the Aokigahara Forest, also known as “Suicide Forest,” a name that originated after it became a well-known site for suicides in Japan, according to the National Institutes of Health. In the video, Lochie finds a grave with a rather large headstone, which he claims is “clearly a legend.”

Sitting at the site is a closed can of Japanese beer, Kirin, which immediately catches his attention. Talking to the camera, he asks, “Should I drink it?” and decides to “leave it up to chance” by flipping a Harry Potter-themed coin. With a dragon on one side and a wizard on the other, he explains, “Dragon we drink, wizard we think.” The coin then lands on the dragon, and he proceeds to gulp it down.

But, while he was debating whether to drink the beer, Lochie shared some highly critical opinions about Japanese culture. It started with, “The mental health here has got to be some of the worst,” and he then proceeded to call the women “viciously cold,” and suggested the men’s “honor has been weaponized against them.”

In what he might have seen as a “generous” gesture, he then leaves two Marlboro cigarettes on the grave, one for himself and one for the deceased. Given how egregious his actions were, it’s not surprising that the Australian Embassy in Japan took notice.

The embassy issued a statement on Facebook saying, “The Australian Embassy, Japan, works closely with Japanese authorities to ensure that travellers from Australia respect and observe local laws and rules. We encourage appropriate behaviour when visiting Japan. We take these matters seriously, acting in cooperation with relevant authorities.”

Lochie Jones issued a pitiful apology nearly a month after his disrespectful visit to a cemetery in Japan.

Nearly a month after his disgraceful video in which he drank beer at a Japanese cemetery, Lochie returned to Instagram with what he called a two-part apology, but it fell short of what most would consider a true acknowledgment of wrongdoing.