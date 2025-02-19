Was Onijah Robinson Arrested in Dubai? Folks Are Concerned About Her Whereabouts "Like she went over there and acted a fool." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 19 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ onijah_andrews

Showing up in another country outside of the U.S., especially places like Pakistan or Dubai, setting your own terms and following your own set of rules will inevitably lead to consequences. Just ask Johnny Somali, who was facing prison time in South Korea in late 2024 for disrespecting landmarks. The latest to reportedly face prison time abroad is internet sensation Onijah Robinson, who is believed to have traveled to Pakistan in October 2024 to marry 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon.

The two reportedly met and developed a relationship with online. According to News18, however, her marriage plans went south after Nidal’s family disapproved of the union. Now, rumors suggest Onijah ended up in Dubai, where she’s reportedly being detained and could be facing up to five years in prison. There’s a lot of mixed information being shared, making it difficult to determine where Onijah really is, so we’re here to help clear it up.

Was Onijah Robinson arrested in Dubai?

Reports claim Onijah was detained in Dubai and is facing up to five years in prison. However, these remain unconfirmed as no official statement has been released regarding her alleged arrest. While videos circulating online appear to show her claiming she’s "OK" and back in the U.S., many viewers are skeptical of their authenticity.

According to TikToker @midoriij, Onijah traveled to Dubai with the same behavior she allegedly displayed in Pakistan — being loud, rude, bossy, and smoking cigarettes in public. "Like she went over there and acted a fool," @midoriij said, suggesting her actions may have contributed to her legal troubles.

One video making the rounds on TikTok shows Onijah threatening to burn a man’s face with a cigarette. The caption reads, "Onijah is not playing around in Dubai. What do you think I’m upset about?," which many believe is from her actual account. Notably, her posts seem to stop after she arrived in Dubai, with her last video shared on Feb. 18, 2025.

Sportskeeda is now reporting that Onijah was escorted off an Emirates flight bound for New York and is being held in "protective custody" due to alleged security concerns surrounding the 15-hour flight back to the U.S. Despite these claims, she’s reportedly in Dubai on a valid visa, making it unclear whether her alleged detainment is related to her behavior or another issue.

There’s also conflicting information about her personal life. While some sources mention Onijah struggling with mental health issues and having a son in the U.S., @midoriij claims that’s "fake news," alleging someone was posing as her child. Bottom line? There’s a lot of information swirling around, and separating fact from fiction is proving difficult.

A video of Onijah Robinson asking for support for her coin comes off as strange.

Whether Onijah is in jail or not remains unclear, but a video she shared on Feb. 17, 2025, asking for support for her coin has people scratching their heads. Her usual carefree attitude is nowhere to be seen, and her demeanor seems off.

