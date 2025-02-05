This American Woman in Pakistan Wants $100,000 From Its Government Because She Was Dumped "It's ridiculous out here. I do not like it." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 5 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/India.com

In what feels like a deleted scene from Eat, Prey, Love, an American woman flew to Pakistan to meet her future husband but was met with heartbreak and embarrassment. The story of 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson was trending on TikTok after this rejection took a wild turn.

In October 2024, Onijah hopped on a plane and flew from New York to Karachi in order to finally meet the man she was supposed to marry. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon wasn't quite ready for such a huge commitment, so he refused to follow through with the couple's virtual plans. The saga doesn't end there, as Onijah refused to leave while cultivating quite the following in Pakistan.

The story of an American woman in Pakistan has captivated TikTok.

What did Onijah do after Nidal brutally rejected her? She did what any sane person would do and camped outside of the teenager's family's house. When the media got word of what was happening, the 33-year-old held a press conference and made some unusual demands. First on the agenda was reconstructing all of Pakistan. "I'm asking for $100,000 or more," she said.

Onijah asked for it in installments, starting with $20,000, and she wanted the Pakistani government to write the check. "The government is going to fix up these buildings, fix up these streets, and clean up these streets. It's ridiculous out here. I do not like it." In another press conference, Onijah was asked why she wasn't returning to New York. "It's none of your business," she replied. She was "just chillin'."

Onijah Andrew Robinson insisted she was married to Nidal Ahmed Memon.

After Nidal's family vacated their home, Onijah stuck around until her visa expired. Despite the fact that violence against women is extremely common in Pakistan, per the World Psychiatry, men were falling all over themselves to throw their hats into the ring. Many offered to marry Onijah, but she only had eyes for Nidal.

She claimed the two had plans to travel to Dubai, and insisted he was already her husband, reported The Independent. "Make sure you get this on your camera, I’m married to Nidal Ahmed Memon," she said during yet another press conference. "We’re going to have our baby in Dubai." When asked for more information, Onijah said it was against her religion to "tell the world my business."