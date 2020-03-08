Woman Inadvertently Announces She's Pregnant at Her Sister's Wedding, but It's Really Not Her Fault

The thing is, OP was a little over four months pregnant when she attended the wedding.

By her own admission, OP says that both she and her sister have a very competitive relationship that they mutually agreed was unhealthy, and decided to try and be as loving and supportive of one another as possible. For six months, things seemed to be going good — until the day of OP's sister's wedding. I know, timing, right?

Her sister, understandably, wanted the wedding to be about her and didn't want everyone going up to OP and asking about her baby. So OP obliged her sister when she requested she wear a loose dress so people wouldn't see her baby bump. For a while, things were going as planned. But then the questions about why she wasn't drinking champagne started rolling in from her father of all people.

Dad asked if she was pregnant, and she told him she was, but not to tell anyone.

That's where the trouble began.