Source: 20th Century Fox

Woman Inadvertently Announces She's Pregnant at Her Sister's Wedding, but It's Really Not Her Fault

By

People get kind of crazy when it comes to their weddings, which is understandable. For many, it's the "one day" where everything is about them, and a moment that they've been dreaming about all of their lives. It's also a highly stressful affair that requires months and months of careful planning for just about every detail: from the finances, to the venue, to the seating arrangements, to the food, to the clothing ... everything.

So it would make total sense why someone would want to keep any other major announcements during that special day to a minimum in order to make sure that the spotlight is on them. Call it selfish, but it's their wedding, right? Like maybe avoid proposing to someone at a friend's wedding, or, if you found out you're pregnant, not going nuts and telling everyone you are.