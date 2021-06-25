Rapper Ace Hood Called out His Baby Mama for Keeping His Children Away From Him

There’s no argument that children are a wonderful blessing. And taking care of a child comes with major responsibility. So, it’s always important for parents to have a solid relationship with one another to achieve that goal. And history has shown that drama between parents can get in the way of children being taken care of appropriately.

As the saying goes, be careful who you procreate with.

Rapper Ace Hood (real name: Antoine McColister) has been very vocal about how much he loves his children. And when he was unable to spend time with them on Father’s Day, he shared his sentiments on social media. Now, many fans are wondering who his baby mama is and why there is so much drama between them. Get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.

Ace Hood’s baby mama, Shanice Tyria, claims that the rapper owes her $95,000 in child support.

Ace Hood’s baby mama, Shanice Tyria, is not here for the rapper’s claims about not seeing his children on Father’s Day. After Ace shared his sentiments on social media, Shanice quickly chimed in with her reasoning. Messy!

Article continues below advertisement

In a lengthy Instagram video reposted on The Shade Room, Shanice shared that the rapper not only owes her $95,000, but he’s acting out due to his reality show endeavors. “You really tried to come on here and get these people to try and destroy my character,” Shanice said on Instagram Live. “For you and your wife to do that for a check for Love & Hip Hop? That is sad.” Shanice also apparently wrote in an Instagram story, seemingly about Ace: "When you about to join Love and Hip Hop Miami and need a storyline."

Article continues below advertisement

In her Instagram Live video, Shanice also put the rapper on blast for reportedly taking out a PPP loan for $144,000, but not being able to make good on his child support. “We reported it so now he has to pay me what he owes me and he’s mad,” Shanice shared on Instagram Live. “I let you go two years without doing anything so what are you talking about? Make it make sense. And y’all can look up the PPP loan. Y’all know it’s public records. Ace Hood Touring. Go look it up, he got $144,000.”

Article continues below advertisement

The news is unfortunate, especially since Shanice and Ace have had a cordial co-parenting relationship for the sake of their twin girls, Lyric and Sailor Blu. However, fans have been vocal about their opinions on the situation.

Some believe that Shanice is simply acting like a bitter baby mama, while others are saying that it is suspicious that Ace hasn't paid his child support. However, the general consensus is that Shanice's claims are serious enough to get Ace in trouble with the law, which is something she shouldn't want to see happen to the father of her children.

Article continues below advertisement