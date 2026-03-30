Adam DiMarco Is Done Dating Around — Here's Everything We Know About His New Girlfriend Although neither actor has shared anything about their relationship with the public yet, they do seem comfortable with PDA. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 30 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Adam DiMarco rose to fame by playing the kindhearted, albeit naive, Albie Di Grasso in The White Lotus. Since then, his career has skyrocketed with a series of starring roles, including the horror miniseries Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Now that he's officially a leading man, the actor's love life has become a topic of interest among fans. Unfortunately for the public, Adam is a bit of an enigma.

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The actor has described himself as incredibly shy, and he rarely shares anything about his personal life with the press. Even his social media is filled with career-related posts as opposed to insights into his personal life. He's also claimed that he doesn't get into anything that should be of note to the public anyway, as he tends to spend his days off "doing nothing." Despite Adam's insistence that there's nothing to see, people still can't help but wonder who he's dating.

Source: MEGA

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Who Is Adam DiMarco dating?

It seems that Adam has a new girlfriend as of early 2026, and she's an actor as well! He's been spotted with fellow actor Olivia Holt on various occasions, romantically holding hands and kissing, so as to dispel any misconceptions that they're just friends. Although neither actor has shared anything about their relationship with the public yet, they do seem comfortable with PDA. That said, details of their romance, such as how and when they met, remain private.

Back in January, fans began to suspect Olivia and Adam were dating as the two were spotted around New York City together. However, it wasn't until March that the actors confirmed the rumors were true by being adorably lovey-dovey together in front of Los Angeles paparazzi and bystanders.

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Who Is Olivia Holt?

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Olivia Holt is a Disney Darling whose career skyrocketed after playing Kim Crawford in Kickin' It. Most recently, she executive-produced and starred in Season 3 of Cruel Summer. Olivia is also a singer, with several widely-released singles and a stint on Broadway in the musical Chicago. Like many former Disney stars, Olivia has spoken about trying to break out of that world and explore other types of roles.

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Prior to being linked to Adam, Olivia was in a relationship with fellow actor/singer Luke Benward, business executive Ray Kearin, and songwriter Tony Ferrari. Interestingly, Olivia's relationships with Luke and Ray lasted two years each. Is that a pattern her love with Adam will follow? As for Tony, the exact length of their relationship is unclear. However, most of their romance took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and time seemed to move differently during those years anyway.

Adam DiMarco's has spoken about his "type" in the past.

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Although Adam has remained mum about this relationship with Olivia, fans can glean a bit about her personality based on what we know about Adam's type. When asked what he finds attractive, the actor told Nylon, "Self-love. Knowing who you are and what you want and being authentically yourself without being apologetic."