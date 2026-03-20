Chuck Norris Was Married for Nearly Three Decades Before His Death at Age 86 "Before long, I felt myself falling head over heels in love." By Ivy Griffith Updated March 20 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For decades, actor Chuck Norris was a legend in the action movie space. Not only did he star in iconic roles, including Walker, Texas Ranger, but he also became one of the first major internet memes. After all, outer space exists because it’s afraid to be on the same planet with Chuck Norris. Or so the legend goes.

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Unfortunately, his iconic life came to an end in March 2026 when he died at the age of 86. He left behind a legacy of action, humor, and a family who loves him. Chuck Norris was married for nearly three decades before his passing. Here's what we know about his wife.

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Chuck Norris was married for almost three decades before his passing.

According to People, Norris met Gena O'Kelley in 1997. He was on a date, but it wasn't Gena he was with. While on that dinner date with another woman, Gena caught his eye, but he didn't ask her on a date until she was involved with his show, Walker, Texas Ranger, a little while later.

In his 2004 book titled Against All Odds, Norris mused on their relationship: "Gena came on the set the next day and played a small part on the show. ... I invited her to dinner that night. ... I wanted to get to know Gena better, so I asked her to return to Dallas as soon as possible. She came back a couple of weeks later, and our friendship grew into a dating relationship. Before long, I felt myself falling head over heels in love."

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They officially started dating in 1997 and married in 1998. They started their family quickly, and in 2001, they welcomed their twins, son Dakota and daughter Danilee. Throughout their marriage, they were publicly inseparable. Gena would travel with Chuck, appearing alongside him, and the adoration went both ways. In a 2021 post on Facebook, Chuck praised his wife by writing, “So proud of my wife Gena. Not only is she a wonderful wife and mother, she's a fantastic business owner who continually amazes me with her multitasking abilities.”

Before marrying Chuck, Gena worked as a television personality and a businesswoman. She's also currently the CEO of CForce, Chuck's alkaline water brand.

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Source: MEGA

Here's what we know about Chuck's cause of death.

Gena was by his side until the end. Chuck's death in March 2026 may have come as a surprise to fans, but was his death unexpected to those close to him?

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On March 10, 2026, he took to Instagram to celebrate his 86th birthday, writing, "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know." However, days later, reports suggested that he had suffered a medical emergency while in Hawai'i.