'Walker, Texas Ranger' Alum Clarence Gilyard Jr. Has Passed Away at 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., beloved for his portrayal of James Trivette in Walker, Texas Ranger, has passed away.

The actor, who was also known for roles in Top Gun, Die Hard, and From Above, was just 66 years old.

His death was announced by his employer, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ College of Fine Arts — where he taught as a film and theater professor — on Nov. 28, 2022.