Chuck Norris Dead at 86, Just Days After Posting “I Don’t Age” on Instagram "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived..." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 20 2026, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chucknorris

Just days after celebrating his 86th birthday, beloved and iconic actor Chuck Norris passed away on March 19, 2026. It was a stab to the heart for many who grew up watching him, or became fans of his work in his later years, because Chuck never really seemed to retire from acting. In fact, the last project he worked on prior to his passing was Agent Recon, which was released in 2024.

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Chuck’s family confirmed his death in an Instagram post shared on March 20, 2026, writing: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning." Naturally, with Chuck having acquired so many fans over the decades, many want to know what happened, especially considering he had just posted to Instagram himself on March 10 to celebrate his birthday, writing: "I don’t age. I level up." Here’s what we know about his cause of death.

What was Chuck Norris's cause of death?

Chuck Norris’s cause of death was not immediately made available following his March 19, 2026, passing. However, he did pass away after suffering a medical emergency while in Hawaii. He was hospitalized and later passed away in Kauai, per The U.S. Sun. It seems Chuck was, for the most part, in good health before his passing, as his Instagram post on March 10 celebrating his 86th birthday suggested. He opened with a video of himself boxing, captioned, "I don’t age. I level up."

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He added: "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know."

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But just days later, reports surfaced that Chuck had suffered a medical emergency in Hawaii and, shortly after, passed away. Taking all that into account, it’s safe to assume his death was both unexpected and sudden. While his family did mention the Hawaii incident in their Instagram announcement, writing, "We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way," they didn’t go into detail about what happened.

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They did, however, share this heartfelt message with fans, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

Chuck Norris is survived by his wife and five children.