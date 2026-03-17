What is Kiki Shepard's Cause of Death? Details Inside the Actor's Passing at 74 Kiki was best known as a co-host on 'Showtime at the Apollo.' By Tatayana Yomary Published March 17 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans who grew up watching the iconic showcase Showtime at the Apollo are currently in their feelings. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that the co-host of the music showcase, Kiki Shepard, has died. She was 74.

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Kiki, who had made a name for herself beyond the music show, had her death announced by her rep, LaSherl Smith, on March 16, 2026. As fans and supporters wrap their minds around the news, many are keeping her family in mind. Although Kiki was an older woman, no one expected her to transition at 74. That said, many folks are wondering what the cause of Kiki Shepard’s death is. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

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Kiki Shepard’s cause of death was unexpected.

Prayers to the Shepard family! According to TMZ, LaSherl shared that Kiki’s death was unexpected, as she died from a sudden heart attack. The rep shared that Kiki passed on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Interestingly, there has been no mention of Kiki struggling with any pre-existing conditions. Not to mention, family members have remained mum about her death. At this time, there are no details about a funeral or memorial service for Kiki Shepard. However, since very little information is known at this time, it’s safe to assume that funeral arrangements will likely be closed to the public.

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Source: MEGA

Hollywood stars have been paying their respects to Kiki Shepard with touching tributes.

Kiki’s death has rocked the entertainment world. Many famous names have been sharing nostalgic moments with Kiki, along with the weight of the loss. "If you knew Kiki, you knew she was always smiling and laughing,” Sherri Shepherd wrote in an Instagram tribute. “She was the life of every party, and she could make you feel wonderful with just a touch, a text, and a tight hug.”

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Shepherd continued: "Kiki, I am devastated that you are gone, but I am rejoicing because you LIVED and you lived boldly and joyfully. Your love of God was evident, and I know you are having a ball up there. I love you, friend."

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Actor MarQueta Pippens also paid her respects to Kiki and thanked her for inspiring Black women via a touching tribute. “Kiki, the first moment I walked into your dressing room, I looked at you and made sure you knew that I knew you were a REAL LEGEND,” the actor wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Kiki. “I let you know you had my utmost respect and how much you were adored, especially by us black women all the way from the 80s to 90s, and your face lit up when I told you that.”

She continued: “So glad I got the chance to meet you and give you your flowers while you were still here. Rest in heaven, beautiful queen. You will definitely be missed.” Aside from Kiki’s time on Showtime at the Apollo, she earned over 20 acting credits, per IMDb. Throughout the years, Kiki appeared on NYPD Blue, Grey’s Anatomy, Highly Favored, and more iconic TV shows.

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Additionally, she has made numerous appearances on Broadway as a dancer and founded the KIS Foundation in 2006 to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.

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“I carry the trait,” Kiki shared about sickle cell on The Roundtable podcast. “In the late '80s, I was dancing on Broadway, and for some reason, everybody on Broadway had to go to the doctor to check themselves out. As I was leaving the doctor’s office, he said to me, ‘By the way, you carry the sickle cell trait.’ I said, ‘What’s that?’ He told me, ‘Don’t worry, it will never affect you.’”