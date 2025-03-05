Sherri Shepherd and Her Son, Jeffrey, Share the Same Birthday — Inside Her Life as a Mom Sherri Shepherd has often called her son her "best friend," and welcomed another child via surrogate in 2014. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 5 2025, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sherrieshepherd

Comedian, actor, and Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd is at the top of her game in Hollywood. Her talk show, Sherri, often has multiple viral moments fans discuss long after the daytime talk show ends for the day. Sherri also continues touring, with multiple comedy shows under her belt, plus any acting opportunities that come her way.

Somehow, Sherri manages to have a personal life while wearing many hats. In addition to her professional endeavors, she's also a mother raising her son, Jeffrey, as a single mom. The host has also received criticism over her mothering through the years. Here's what to know about Sherri's kids.

Who are Sherri Shepherd's kids?

Sherri became a mother on her birthday in 2005. The 30 Rock alum's first son, Jeffrey, was born the same day as her, April 22. Her child was conceived during her marriage to his father, Jeffrey Tarpley, Sr. The couple married in 2001 and later welcomed their only child together. When Jeffrey was born, Sherri and her ex-husband discovered he had developmental delays.

According to HollywoodLife, Jeffrey and Sherri divorced in 2009, resulting in a nasty custody battle with their son at the center. Jeffrey Sr. claimed she neglected their son due to her having a busy schedule at the time. Sherri won the case after the judge ruled in her favor. Since then, she has shared her time raising her son with her fans and showering him with affection. Sherri has also referred to her son as her "best friend" while reflecting on how things almost took a turn for the worst when her son was born.

"My son Jeffrey was born on my birthday (4/22) at 25 weeks (apps 5.5 mos) weighing 1lb 10oz.," Sherri recalled. "He had three blood transfusions, brain bleeds, a hole in his intestines and a host of ailments. The doctors said he would have severe mental challenges, wouldn’t be able to walk. He was so sick, we thought he was going to die and the doctor recommended taking him off life support."

"But God said 'No,'" she added. "God said 'I formed Jeffrey in your womb...” And a miracle happened. 16 years later my “baby” is walking, talking and yes he has challenges and requires more but he has been the best Birthday gift I’ve ever received. My best friend has turned into a teen that doesn’t allow me to take pics of him, doesn’t want me around him, doesn’t think I am cool but will come and hug and kiss me goodnight. He is finding his way and I will always be his safe space. I want to protect him from hurt but I can’t."

Jeffrey has since graduated from high school and is living his best life in New York while she remains by his side. Sherri has remain focused on her son after enduring a child support battle with her second husband, Lamar Sally. Lamar, who the comedian married in 2011, is the son of a child they welcomed via surrogate. The child, Lamar Jr., was conceived by Lamar Sr.'s sperm and a donor egg. However, when Sherri filed for divorce, in May 2014, months before the baby was born, her ex sued her for child support.

For the record… I always offered to financially care for my ex-husband’s son. What he was demanding was not fair & allowed him to not work — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) January 24, 2017