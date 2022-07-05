‘The Wendy Williams Show’s’ YouTube Page Has Been Deleted, and Fans Are Outraged
On Friday, June 17, 2022, The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode in front of a live studio audience. Comedian Sherri Shepherd hosted the series finale as Wendy Williams's former co-workers paid homage to the talk show’s 13-season run. Wendy, however, was noticeably missing from the festivities. Since taping her last Wendy episode, the daytime host hasn’t stepped foot inside of the studio.
In addition to leaving Wendy out of her show’s finale, The Wendy Williams Show’s online presence has seemingly ended as well. Shortly after saying goodbye to Wendy on cable, fans realized the show’s YouTube page was no longer available. Once they realized the channel was completely deleted, many fans expressed outrage.
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ fans reacted to its fallen YouTube page on Twitter.
In July 2022, YouTube subscribers couldn't access The Wendy Williams Show’s page on the popular app’s search engine. Wendy’s YouTube page launched following her show’s pilot and included behind-the-scenes footage of Wendy and her staff backstage. Fans could also refer to the page if they missed a live Wendy episode but wanted to view it later.
But the second the show ended, the YouTube page seemed to be completely deleted too. The Wendy Williams Show’s team didn’t stop at deleting its YouTube, either.
According to Variety, the domains for “wendywilliamsproductions.com” and “wendyshow.com” no longer take readers to the show’s primary and production websites. As of this writing, anyone willing to pay for the “wendy williams productions” domain can purchase it on GoDaddy’s auction. The show’s Instagram and Twitter pages have also been deleted.
Wendy’s YouTube page and websites went down two weeks after the show’s last episode. For some fans, the online content provided a way to reflect on the series and Wendy’s legacy.
“The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting,” one fan tweeted. “It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles.”
“They are trying to erase Wendy Williams's legacy right in front of our eyes,” another declared. “They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel.”
Where is Wendy Williams now?
Although Wendy didn’t attend The Wendy Williams Show’s series finale, the daytime host received her flowers during the event. Sherri played a video montage of Wendy’s best moments from the show, including her controversial “hot topics” segment.
In February 2022, Sherri announced she would be hosting her talk show, Sherri, in fall 2022. The daytime series will replace Wendy’s time slot and will be a Debmar-Mercury production, which is the company that launched Wendy's show.
While some fans have discussed Sherri’s new venture, Wendy doesn’t seem to mind her daytime TV reign ending. After spending time away from the public eye, Wendy sat down with TMZ Live and confirmed that she’s “100 percent retired” from daytime TV.
She also said she left Debmar-Mercury on her own accord and now wants to launch a podcast with celebrity guests. “When you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show,” Wendy explained.
While Wendy’s YouTube page is no more, fans of the daytime host can follow her on her personal Instagram account.