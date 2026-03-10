Joshua Jackson Speaks on Losing James Van Der Beek: "I Think He Did Lead a Very Good Life"
“I think it hits in a variety of different ways."
It’s been a few weeks since the passing of Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek. The actor, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, died at just 48. As fans are still wrapping their minds around the loss, many folks, including James's close friends and colleagues, are keeping his family in their prayers.
Actor Joshua Jackson was in shock to learn of James’s passing. While the star was dealing with cancer, many held out hope that James could come out on the other side or at least have more time. As fellow Dawson’s Creek stars have publicly shared their feelings about the tragic loss, Joshua is now breaking his silence. So, what did Joshua Jackson say about James Van Der Beek? Here’s what we know.
What did Joshua Jackson say about James Van Der Beek?
Honor and respect. On the morning of March 10, 2026, Joshua appeared on the TODAY show and spoke with host Craig Melvin about his late friend.
“I mean, I think it hits in a variety of different ways,” Joshua said. “For me as a father now, I think the enormity of the tragedy for his family hits in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the process is just ongoing.”
He shared that James was a good man, and he had the pleasure of sharing one of the biggest highlights of his life and career with him on Dawson’s Creek.
“He and I shared this amazing time at a very young point in our lives,” Joshua revealed. “I know both of us look back at that time with great fondness, but I will also say that I know I’m really just a footnote in what he accomplished in his life. He became what we usually just call a ‘good man.’”
Joshua continued: “A man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace,” Joshua continued. “An unbelievable partner and husband. A real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, interested, dedicated father. On the one hand, that’s beautiful.”
He went on to share that James was someone that he had the utmost respect for and that “the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous.”
Details regarding a funeral or memorial service for James Van Der Beek have not been revealed.
Due to the Van Der Beek family's request for privacy, details have been scarce. As fans would like a way to pay their respects, there has been no confirmation of a funeral or memorial for the late star.
However, per James’s Instagram page, the family did share that they are focused on grieving. So, given the request for privacy, it’s safe to assume that his funeral was likely a closed service for family and close friends.
Again, we’d like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of James Van Der Beek.