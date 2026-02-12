Joshua Jackson’s Net Worth — What He’s Earned Since 'Dawson’s Creek' Joshua has come a long way since his days as Pacey. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 12 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The name Joshua Jackson has stayed relevant for decades, and that’s because he’s been a staple in film and TV since appearing in the hit series Dawson’s Creek. From 1998 to 2003, Joshua stole the hearts of viewers playing Pacey Witter on the WB teen drama, but he’s come a long way from those days.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike some who enjoyed the spotlight in their early years and quietly slipped away, Joshua continued acting and has gone on to land some pretty notable roles in films and shows. And along the way, he’s secured a sweet little bag, which we’ll dig into here and reveal where his net worth stands.

What is Joshua Jackson's net worth?

Source: Mega

Joshua Jackson's net worth stands at $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which is a little lower than his Dawson’s Creek co-star, Katie Holmes, but still a nice slice of fortune. That’s because while Joshua is still actively involved in acting, his roles are fewer these days. His most recent includes playing the main role of Dr. Max Bankman in the TV series Doctor Odyssey, as well as Victor Lipani in the film Karate Kid: Legends, which was released in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua Jackson Canadian-American actor Net worth: $8 million Joshua Jackson is widely known for his role in Dawson’s Creek, but he’s starred in dozens of other TV shows and movies over the years. In addition to collecting income from acting, he’s also partners with different brands from time to time, like Olipop. Birthdate: June 11, 1978 Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Education: Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver Spouse: Jodie Turner-Smith (2019-2025) Kids: 1

Some of his other notable roles include Little Fires Everywhere (which ended up being a major miniseries), The Affair, and if we go back to the early 2000s, Lone Star State of Mind. And let’s not forget about his iconic scene in Cruel Intentions (yep, he was in it!).

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Joshua’s most notable role has to be Dawson’s Creek, for which he reportedly collected upward of $100,000 per episode. The Daily Mail notes that Joshua, along with fellow co-stars Katie Holmes and the late James Van Der Beek, initially collected $35,000 per episode, but as the show gained more popularity, that amount reportedly rose to as much as $175,000 per episode.

Article continues below advertisement

And while much of that income has likely been spent, since Joshua has continued to pick up acting gigs here and there, it’s clearly helped him maintain his wealth. In February 2026, he also announced via Instagram that he’d be joining forces again with Greg Berlanti for the HBO series How to Survive Without Me, with a release date still TBA.

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua Jackson and his wife of four years divorced in 2025.

While things are going pretty well for Joshua in the acting realm, his private life has looked a little different. He and his wife of four years, Jodie Turner-Smith, officially split in 2025. Jodie filed for divorce in October 2023, per People, and it wasn’t finalized until 2025.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple shares their 5-year-old daughter, Juno. While the outlet noted that both Joshua and Jodie waived the right to spousal support or alimony, Joshua is still obligated to pay Jodie $2,787 per month in child support until Juno reaches the age of 19 or graduates high school, “whichever occurs first.”