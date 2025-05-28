Inside Joshua Jackson’s Custody Battle Over His Daughter with Ex-Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Joshua began dating actor Jodie Turner-Smith in 2018. The following year, in August 2019, the couple married. By Danielle Jennings Published May 28 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As a television staple for over 25 years, beginning with his big break in the popular 90s teen drama series Dawson’s Creek, Joshua Jackson has kept fans thoroughly entertained — however, he is currently involved in a custody battle that is making headlines.

Joshua began dating actor Jodie Turner-Smith in 2018. The following year, in August 2019, the couple married and a few months later in April 2020, Jodie gave birth to their daughter, Juno.

Inside Joshua Jackson’s custody battle with Jodie Turner-Smith.

After just four years of marriage, Jodie officially filed for divorce from Joshua in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time of the divorce filing, Joshua and Jodie agreed to split custody of Juno 50/50, according to People. Per the outlet, in May 2025, the former couple agreed to the use of a mediator to plan a schedule for the shared custody of their daughter, and also that Joshua would pay $2,787 in monthly child support and not be required to pay Jodie any monthly spousal support, but instead a one-time payment.

However, although their divorce has been settled, Joshua and Jodie continue to battle over where their daughter will attend school, as the Doctor Odyssey star disagrees that Jodie should have the sole decision on where Juno goes to school, People reported.

What is the status of Joshua and Jodie’s legal issues?

The former couple is currently still tied up in a legal battle over the schooling issue that continues to see them back and forth to court. Previously, Joshua and Jodie entered "into a Stipulation and Order to resolve the issue of selection of Juno’s school," according to court documents obtained by People.

"As such, I have the clear authority to make the school selection in Juno’s best interest, and Josh is refusing to adhere to the terms of the Stipulation and Order and is depriving me of the right to select the school," she wrote in the court document, per the outlet.

The Queen & Slim star stated in the document that the school she selected for their daughter "represents a stable and diverse environment where she can thrive both academically and personally." However, she claims that in her "consistent efforts to meet and confer with Josh in good faith," which included meeting together with an education consultant, he "never intended to honor" the order granting her authority on their daughter’s school choice. As a result, Jodie has requested $75,000 in attorney fees over the consistent school dispute, per the court documents.

