Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are the Definition of Couple Goals

The idea of Hollywood producers remaking certain shows and films is almost criminal if you ask most fans. However, this hasn’t stopped countless classics from being remade or given sequels. But one of the things fans look forward to is witnessing classic characters come back to finish or expand their storylines in the right way.

Sadly, that’s not the case with Jodie Turner-Smith’s husband, actor Joshua Jackson, on the series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. While many of the original Ducks came back, Charlie Conway (Jackson) was noticeably MIA for the reunion.

So, many fans are wondering what exactly is going on. Keep reading as we help you make sense of Joshua’s absence from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and share more about his relationship with Jodie.