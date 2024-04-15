Home > Entertainment Most People Know Action Star Chuck Norris, but Let's Meet His Kids Coordinating stunts, selling home gyms, and appearing in action shows, Chuck Norris's kids are making him proud. By Brandon Charles Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Action star Chuck Norris is the proud father of five adult children. Chuck has a mug of nails instead of coffee in the morning. He can dribble a bowling ball. He can have both feet on the ground and kick butt at the same time. He can slam revolving doors. The dark is afraid of Chuck Norris. OK, none of that is true. They're memes. Except the first one because Chuck is the proud father of five adult children.

Article continues below advertisement

The extremely well-off actor, martial artist, Trump supporter, QVC pitchman, and CForce water spokesman (he sells water at Sam's Clubs throughout Texas) is consistently sharing positive updates about his children on his Instagram feed and Facebook page. It's time to meet the action star's offspring. Maybe they also inspire memes?

Mike Norris

Mike followed in his dad's footsteps and has been working in the entertainment industry since he was a teen. Born Oct. 4, 1962, to Chuck and his first wife, Dianne Holechek, Mike's first on-screen appearance was in Chuck's 1979 film A Force of One. Mike played the role of 'Pizza skateboarder' which may be the coolest role a teenager or anyone could ever play. Since pizza skateboarding, Mike has had small roles in 34 films and TV shows, including a Walker, Texas Ranger TV movie. He also works in stunts.

Article continues below advertisement

Dina Morris

Source: Chuch Norris Facebook

Chuck is so fertile he had a love child that was kept secret for decades. That one isn't a meme. Chuck did have a love child while married to his first wife. He wrote about it publicly for the first time in his 2004 book Against All Odds. Chuck found out about Dina in 1999, when Dina was 26-years-old. She's in the action star's life now and occasionally pops up in vacation posts. Yes, her name is Dina Morris. Her biological dad is Chuck Norris.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Norris

Chuck has another son in the action film and TV industry. Eric Norris also followed the path of his dad and older brothers. Eric is still in the entertainment field. Currently, he works as the stunt coordinator and stunt driver on CBS's Magnum P.I. He also worked as stunt coordinator on the recent Hawaii Five-O. In other words, this guy has figured out a way to work in stunts for nearly the last decade in the great state of Hawaii. Good work if you can get it!

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Alan Norris

Another Norris is trying to get you to buy a Total Gym. Chuck and his second wife, Gena O'Kelley, ​had twins Dakota Allan and Danilee Kelly on Aug. 30, 2001. While Dakota has yet to appear on screen as a pizza skateboarder or coordinate stunts in a tropical climate, he does regularly advertise for Total Gym on his Instagram page. Occasionally, he appears in Total Gym ads with his dad. Dakota also recently got engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Danilee Kelly Norris