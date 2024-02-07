Home > Entertainment > Celebrity The Only Thing Richer Than Chuck Norris's Net Worth Is Chuck Norris By Jamie Lerner Feb. 7 2024, Published 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

No one has a following like Chuck Norris: a source of memes, films, and fights. Quotes like, “Time waits for no man. Unless that man is Chuck Norris,” and “The dark is afraid of Chuck Norris,” have taken over the pop culture subcurrent and changed him from a man into a legend. He first rose to prominence after rising to the top of martial arts when he went into acting.

He started acting by training the actors in martial arts, but once Bruce Lee encouraged him to go into acting himself, he changed the face of Hollywood. He’s known for his roles in An Eye for an Eye, Lone Wolf McQuade, Walker, Texas Ranger, and many more. But what is Chuck's net worth?



Chuck Norris has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Now 83 years old, Chuck has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Considering his decades-long acting career, which began after he already achieved success in martial arts and finished serving in the U.S. Air Force, it’s no surprise that Chuck has amassed quite a bit of wealth.

Before becoming an actor, he achieved his black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and judo. He even created his own form of martial arts called Chun Kuk Do after winning several martial arts championships. After a bit role in the 1969 spy film, The Wrecking Crew, he started fraternizing with actors and eventually decided to start acting himself.

His first starring role was in 1977’s Breaker! Breaker!, which proved profitable, so he went on to star in many, many more action films. By the 1990s, he became the series lead of CBS’s Walker, Texas Ranger, which has since been rebooted on Paramount Plus. However, Chuck was never just an actor.

Throughout his career, Chuck also wrote books on martial arts, exercise, philosophy, politics, Christianity, Western fiction, and biography, and he’s even a two-time New York Times bestseller. In addition, Chuck garnered wealth through partnerships with brands, most notably the Total Gym infomercials.



Chuck Norris was married twice and has 13 grandchildren.

His entire life didn’t revolve around work despite his success. Chuck got married when he was just 18 years old to his high school sweetheart Dianne Holechek, whom he had two sons with. He learned years later that he also had a daughter through an extramarital affair at that time. In 1989, Chuck and his wife divorced after 30 years together, and he remarried to former model Gena O’Kelley in 1998. They had twins together in 2001.

Now, Chuck Norris has 13 grandchildren, and he speaks out frequently in support of Christianity and the intelligent design movement. Chuck also started his own foundation called Kickstart to provide martial arts training to middle-school students to support self-esteem.

