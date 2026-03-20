Chuck Norris's "Medical Emergency" Has Many Worried About the 86-Year-Old Actor Chuck Norris said that he doesn't age, he 'levels up.' By Joseph Allen Published March 20 2026, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chucknorris

Chuck Norris jokes aren't as funny as they were 20 years ago, but the actor and martial artist remains a well-known and, in many corners, beloved figure. That's why there was so much alarm following the news that Chuck, who many have joked is unkillable, was rushed to the hospital in Hawai'i following a medical emergency.

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Fans immediately wanted to know what the nature of that medical emergency was, and why he wound up in the hospital. Here's what we know.

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What happened to Chuck Norris in Hawai'i?

TMZ was the first to report that Chuck had been taken to the hospital for a "medical emergency," and insiders also told the outlet that he is in good spirits. The nature of the emergency has not been revealed, but at 86, it could have been anything. Chuck was on the island of Kauai at the time. While it seems like he might be feeling better, Chuck has not yet announced what exactly happened to him.

Why is Chuck Norris in the hospital?

We don't have any firm information on why Chuck was in the hospital, but reports suggest that Chuck was training on the island as recently as Wednesday. It seems clear that this medical issue came on quite suddenly, and those who have loved Chuck for years are likely hoping that it's one he can recover from. Chuck has made it clear that, even though he's getting up there in years, he doesn't plan to slow down any time soon.

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On March 10, Chuck posted to Instagram to celebrate his 86th birthday and leaned into his immortal reputation. “I don’t age. I level up,” he wrote alongside a video of him training in what looks to be Hawai'i. “I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world," he wrote.

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"Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know," he continued. Although Chuck was never one of the most famous men in the world, Walker, Texas Ranger helped to burnish his reputation as one of the great actors and martial artists in the history of movies. It was his reputation as a martial artist that ultimately led to jokes about how difficult it might be to kill him.

Although he's now facing a medical emergency, it's clear that Chuck wants to live his life for as long as he can, and his fans are likely hoping that he'll stick around too. The dads of America have been making Chuck Norris jokes for 30 years, and those jokes don't work as well if Chuck is in a dire medical state.