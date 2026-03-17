Yes, Robin Thicke Is Married: Inside His Love Story With April Love Geary Robin’s love life has had its highs and lows, but his latest chapter is all about family and fresh starts. By Darrell Marrow Published March 17 2026, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to love songs, Robin Thicke knows exactly how to set the mood. The R&B singer recently teamed up with Shaggy for a new track, “Looking Lovely,” which samples Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

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The song celebrates beautiful women and the feeling of admiring the ones in your life. The music video has already pulled in more than 215,000 views on YouTube and shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, fans are side-eyeing Robin’s lyrics and asking about his real-life romance. Robin was once married to Paula Patton, but that chapter closed years ago. Now people want to know if he has found love again or if he is just singing about it.

Source: Mega

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Is Robin Thicke married?

Robin is officially a married man. He married longtime partner April Love Geary in May 2025, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after a six-year engagement. According to People, the two started dating in 2014 and made their public debut at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. They welcomed daughter Mia Love in February 2018, got engaged that Christmas Eve, and later had daughter Lola Alain and son Luca Patrick before finally tying the knot in 2025.

Prior to their wedding, Robin gushed over April, telling People that marriage was always in the cards for the pair. "Wedding plans are a priority, we're looking at 2024 and we're very excited," he said. Adding, “My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together … She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for.”

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Before April, there was Paula. Robin and Paula met as teenagers, married in 2005, welcomed son Julian in 2010, announced their separation in February 2014, and finalized their divorce in 2015. When they first split, they kept the public message brief, saying, “We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” per ABC News.

Source: Mega

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Why did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split?

Robin and Paula did not publicly pin their 2014 breakup on one single cause at the time. But once the dust started moving, it became clear that the breakup was messier than that first statement made it sound. In October 2014, Patton filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to ABC News, the split had followed months of infidelity speculation around Robin.