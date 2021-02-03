Adam Hagenbuch Isn't Married, but He's in a Committed Relationship

Despite not being the smartest guy in the room, the character won viewers over with his big heart and his strong relationship with Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin).

If you're all about the nostalgia, and you tuned in to the Full House reboot, Fuller House , then you already know all about Adam Hagenbuch . The actor played Jimmy Gibbler, the younger brother of Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), who was conveniently never around during the initial run of Full House.

Adam played Chad on the Jan. 27 episode of the Kyra Sedgwick-led series. Outside of his small screen work, Adam is romantically involved with a former contestant from a popular competition series.

Aside from his work on the family-friendly show, you might recognize Jimmy from his recent appearance on the ABC comedy Call Your Mother.

Just before he landed Fuller House, Adam was in Undateable, and he had an arc on the Freeform drama Switched at Birth.

He also played Scott on a Season 5 episode of Modern Family, and he acted in The Perks of Being a Wallflower as Bob.

The 30-year-old actor's first credited role was as Flint in the 2009 film Hell's Fury: Wanted Dead or Alive. Aside from Fuller House and Call Your Mother, you might recognize him from the Lifetime film The Brittany Murphy Story (he played Ashton Kutcher).

Is Adam Hagenbuch married?

The actor is not married, but he is in a committed relationship with Kayla Radomski. It's unclear exactly when the two began dating, but they've gushed about one another on social media numerous times since 2019. Kayla is an actress too, but she got her start in the public eye when she competed on Season 5 of the competition series So You Think You Can Dance. She came in fourth place, and the winner for that season was Jeanine Mason.

The Denver native danced in the 2011 adaptation of Footloose, and she also appeared on a 2010 episode of Glee. Her other notable roles include the 2018 miniseries Tomino's Hell, the TV movie Engaged, and the 2019 film More Beautiful for Having Been Broken. Most recently, she appeared in two episodes of the series Like It Was Yesterday.

In 2019, Kayla also danced in The Little Mermaid Live! and in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. In January of 2021, Kayla rang in her 30th birthday with Adam. He commemorated the occasion on his Instagram feed.

"My lovely beautiful girlfriend [Kayla Radomski] turned 30 this week!" Adam wrote on Instagram on Jan. 21. "Obviously she deserved a great party full of friends and lights and music. Unfortunately, besides the quarantine, the gods also saw fit to knock out our power and internet for the week of her party so we [were] forced to improvise. Fortunately all of my friends work in film and we managed to light the house like we were on a location shoot with battery power."