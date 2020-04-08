Here's What 'Lemonade Mouth' Actor, Adam Hicks, Is up to These Days

Every Gen Z Disney kid remembers the 2011 TV movie Lemonade Mouth — the musical teen drama has been deemed by some as "the better High School Musical," with five BFFs competing in a battle of the bands competition. The soundtrack is fire, the plot was exciting, and let's face it — the actors were absolutely adorable.

Looking back at the cast, however, we can't help but wonder what Adam Hicks, who played the role of Wen, is doing in 2020 — here's what we know regarding the former Disney actor.

A few months prior to these alleged robberies, according to TMZ, authorities were called when the actor "accidentally" shot himself in the leg, and a few months later, he was later arrested for domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time. Needless to say, we hope he's doing better now, but his Instagram and Twitter accounts haven't been updated in years.

The former Zeke and Luther star's trial for the alleged robberies started over a year after the fact, as it was postponed due to Adam's poor mental state, according to E! News. He then pled not guilty to three felony charges of attempted second-degree robbery, as well as two felony counts of second-degree robbery.

Adam was absent from the limelight for quite a while, and that's partially due to the fact that he got involved in some major legal trouble. In 2018, right around the time he was working on Shifting Gears, the ex-Disney star was arrested for armed robbery alongside a woman named Danni Tamburo in Burbank, Calif., according to USA Today. They committed four armed robberies, and at the time, were held on $350,000 bail.

What did Adam Hicks work on after leaving Disney?

After Lemonade Mouth and Zeke and Luther came out, Adam appeared in a wide variety of shows and movies. He played the role of King Boz on Pair of Kings later that year, appeared in CSI as Tyler Banks in 2013, and played Jason in Meg Cabot's film adaptation of The Boy Next Door. A few years later in 2016, he also appeared in Hulu's original series, Freakish, as the role of Diesel.

In terms of smaller productions, Adam worked on the 2015 indie film, Windsor, and played the voice of Toby in Up on the Wooftop. He also appeared in Texas Rising, a TV mini-series that aired back in 2015, as well as Little Savages, playing the role of Billy in 2016. Needless to say, Adam is undeniably an incredibly talented actor, and we hope he gets back into it soon.

