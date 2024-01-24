Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is Adam Pearson Married? Let’s Take a Look Into His Relationship Status and What He's up to Now Accomplished British actor and presenter Adam Pearson keeps his personal life close to his chest, but his professional life is a different story. By Risa Weber Jan. 24 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

British actor and presenter Adam Pearson stars in the darkly comedic thriller A Different Man. He was also in Ruby Splinter, Chained for Life, Odd Man Out, Rodentia, and Under the Skin.

Adam helped with the development of Beauty and the Beast: The Ugly Face of Prejudice and was a presenter for the same series. He has also fronted many BBC documentaries and has given a TEDx Talk. He's extremely prolific and accomplished in the entertainment industry, but what do we know about Adam's personal life?

Is Adam Pearson married?

Adam is quite private about his dating life and hasn't mentioned any partners on social media, so his relationship status is unclear. While he doesn't share his dating history publicly, he readily shares his thoughts on diversity and typecasting in Hollywood.

He uses his Twitter and Instagram accounts to call out the hate that he and other people living with disabilities often experience simply because they may look different. On his Instagram account, Adam also posts about his love of Legos and plushies, his press appearances, and his upcoming films.

Adam finds that the genetic condition he lives with, neurofibromatosis, often affects the parts he is offered.

He argues that people living with disabilities are often typecast into one of only three roles: the villain, the victim, or the hero.

Adam told Variety, "Normally there are three kinds of roles or tropes or stereotypes, whatever vernacular one wants to use. ... There’s either the villain — that because I have a disfigurement, I want to kill Batman or James Bond. Then there’s the victim — the ‘woe is me,’ small violin. And then there’s the hero — that because I have a disfigurement but do regular dude stuff, whatever regular dude stuff is, I’m somehow braver than the average guy."

He advocates that people with disabilities should be given the chance to write stories about their own experiences. He said, "Why are non-disabled people writing about disability without consultation? Because when that happens, the end result you might get it right once but nine times out of 10 it’s going to be really inauthentic and inaccurate and serve not only the disabled community accordingly but disabled cinema lovers accordingly."

Adam stars in the A24 film 'A Different Man.'

Adam attended the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his new film, A Different Man. He stars alongside Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve in this darkly comedic thriller about a man who has cosmetic surgery and then becomes obsessed with the actor who plays himself in his previous life. According to Variety, the A24 film includes a kinky sex scene, body horror, and realistic gore. It had a positive reception at Sundance.

Adam told The Hollywood Reporter that he loved the role he got to play in A Different Man because it was so different from roles that are typically offered to actors with disabilities. His character is gregarious, successful, and "far removed from stereotypes." He went on to say that the fact that the character had a disability was barely mentioned in the script.

Regarding Sebastian Stan's portrayal of a man with a disability, Adam said, "You don’t know what it’s like to have a disfigurement, but you do know what it’s like to not have privacy and to have your life constantly invaded. You become public property."