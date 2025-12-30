Adam Peaty's Name Change Launches Gordon Ramsay Conspiracy Theory — Here's the Tea "This was the Ramsays' plan all along." By Ivy Griffith Updated Dec. 30 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @adamramsaypeaty

It's no surprise that Gordon Ramsay is the proudest papa on the planet now that his daughter Holly Ramsay has tied the knot with her long-time partner, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. Gordon himself has been married to his wife Tana for 29 years, and he's a devoted family man.

When they exchanged vows, Adam was in the midst of an emotional feud with his family. Shortly after the wedding, it became apparent that Adam had added the surname "Ramsay" to his own name, sparking a debate about the reason behind the name change. The internet is starkly divided over whether or not his choice was understandable or disrespectful. Here's what we know about the name change that launched a thousand debates.

Adam Peaty's name change comes after emotional feud with family.

Adam's social media now shows his name as Adam Ramsay Peaty, marking a departure from tradition as his wife Holly has kept her name. In a post shared to Instagram celebrating their nuptials, Adam wrote, "Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion, and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married, that we are no longer two people but we join as one, and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you."

Many have surmised that his name change is part of his celebration in joining the Ramsay family, but there's more to it than that. When they married in December 2025, Adam was in the middle of a feud with his family. According to the Daily Mail, only his sister Beth attended the wedding. Reports suggest that his father, Mark, was invited but opted not to attend. His mother, Caroline, is reportedly "beside herself" at being left out of her son's big day.

The outlet notes that while Adam didn't go into specifics about his own family during the wedding, he did praise the family he was marrying into. And Gordon himself reportedly told Adam that he was getting some excellent in-laws, before turning to Holly and saying, "Shame you don't have the same."

The internet is starkly divided over Adam Peaty's reasons for changing his name.

The entire topic has launched debates all over the internet. While some have applauded Adam's decision to adopt his wife's name and set boundaries with his family, others have accused the Ramsays of isolating him from his biological family. On his social media account, many people have scolded him for turning on his family and lashed out at Gordon for "stealing" Adam from his parents.

According to The Sun, Adam has blocked his family from messaging him. And the outlet reports that a source close to the situation told them, "This was the Ramsays' plan all along. They wanted Adam's family gone, and they have succeeded." The source reportedly added, "You'd think that as parents, Gordon and Tana would have a bit more compassion towards Caroline, Mark, and the family."

