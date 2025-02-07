Adan Manzano’s Wife Died Almost a Year Before He Did — Here’s What We Know Adan Manzano's wife was a second-grade teacher loved by all who knew her. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 7 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ashleigh Boyd

The obituary for 24-year-old Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd Manzano-Aguilar describes her as a kind, caring, and beautiful person. She had a sparkling personality and a smile that lit up every room she entered. If someone was lucky enough to spend time with the second-grade teacher, they couldn't help but feel buoyed by her presence.

Sadly she passed away on April 11, 2024, leaving behind her husband, Adan Manzano-Aguilar, as well as their daughter. She taught at Lowman Hill Elementary School in Topeka, Kans., where her students mourned the loss of one of their favorite teachers. She was a wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her. What happened to Ashleigh? Here's what we know.

Adan Manzano lost his wife in a car accident.

According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, Ashleigh was driving with an infant passenger when her blue Nissan Versa collided head-on with a truck driving in the opposite direction. The baby was later identified as Ashleigh and Adnan's daughter. The driver of the other vehicle, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a Topeka hospital, along with the baby. Both survived, but Ashleigh did not.

Two months before her death, Ashleigh spoke with KSNT about how proud she was that Adnan would once again be reporting from the sidelines at the Super Bowl. "He has worked so hard at this," said Ashleigh. "There’s been times when he’s had two or three jobs to make ends meet. And now knowing he gets to go out there and do what he loves and what he’s good at, it’s just the best feelings ever.”