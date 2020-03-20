Addie Monroe Was a Successful Entrepreneur — Just Like Madam C.J. Walker

Self Made chronicles Sarah Breedlove's — aka Madam C.J. Walker — rapid rise to prominence.

A saleswoman with bags of charisma and good strategic nous, she managed to turn her hair product line into an enormous success using the profits to found colleges and education centers for the black community.

The four-episode-long Netflix miniseries revolves around her career journey, showing how she managed to outdo her long-term business rival and arch-nemesis, Addie Monroe.