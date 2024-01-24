Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Adrian Griffin Was Fired as the Milwaukee Bucks Coach — What's His Current Net Worth? What is Adrian Griffin's net worth? The former Milwaukee Bucks coach was removed from his position in late January 2024 amid a successful season. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 24 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As a former basketball player who eventually became an NBA coach, Adrian Griffin has been associated with several different teams throughout his career. During his professional basketball career, he first ran with the Boston Celtics starting in 1999. He would go on to play with other teams including the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and the Chicago Bulls on multiple occasions. After retiring from the court, Adrian transitioned to a coaching career where he would again join up with multiple teams.

Article continues below advertisement

Between 2023 and 2024, he served as the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, having previously worked with them as an assistant coach during his early years of coaching. However, he was fired from his position after less than a year on Jan. 23, 2024, amid a 30-13 season with the Bucks. With Adrian's future career prospects uncertain, many fans have become curious about his current net worth following his removal. Here's what we know about Adrian Griffin's net worth.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Adrian Griffin was fired from his coaching position with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Between 2008 and 2023, Adrian mainly worked as an assistant coach for several different teams, including the Bucks, the Bulls, and the Toronto Raptors among others. His first stint as head coach only came on June 5, 2023, when he was tapped to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in the upcoming season at the time. Despite having garnered some success as an assistant coach with the Raptors in 2019, this seemingly did not translate to his head coaching.

In terms of his net worth, Sportskeeda reports that he is currently worth approximately $5 million as of 2023. His salary during his time with the Bucks was also reportedly $4 million, though there isn't an official confirmation on this claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Adrian Griffin NBA coach Net worth: $5 million Adrian Griffin is a basketball coach in the NBA. He previously played for teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls before transitioning to assistant coach and head coach positions for those very same teams, among others. Birth date: July 4, 1974 Birthplace: Wichita, KS. Spouse: Audrey Sterling (divorced) Education: Seton Hall University, Concordia University Chicago

Despite having coached several wins with the Bucks between 2023 and 2024, many believe that his removal was a long time coming. A report from The Athletic suggests that Adrian had difficulty connecting with his players amid staff shakeups and issues with the team's defensive strategies during games. He was fired after only four months out of his initial four-year deal with the Bucks.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after Adrian was fired, he spoke with Bleacher Report and wished the Bucks all the best for the remainder of the season. "I feel good about the job we did," he told the outlet. "I appreciate my coaching staff for all their hard work. I always wanted to be a head coach in this league. I couldn't have asked for a better roster. ... Hopefully, I get another shot at it, but overall, I'm just thankful."

The Bucks have made the dismissal of head coach Adrian Griffin official. pic.twitter.com/IhY6MirWy9 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 23, 2024