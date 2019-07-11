Former 'Ax Men' Star Adrienne Priess Is No Longer a Logger — Details on What She's Doing Today

Be prepared to chop some wood! Ax Men is back with an all-new season featuring some of your favorite crews. The History Channel docuseries follows multiple logging companies working along the Pacific Coast and cameras capture these crews having to battling bad weather, mechanical issues, and other competitors. As Season 10 kicks off, we look back at one of our favorite lumberjacks in the franchise, Adrienne Priess .

But don’t let the blonde hair fool you, this female logger was tougher than most of the guys. She worked on Alaska’s Kupreanof Island with Papac Logging Inc. She was initially brought into the crew to help work an “unloggable” site by her friend Mike Papac. Not afraid to get dirty, Adrienne was even appointed to run the yarder for the first time in Season 9. Basically, she’s a badass woman.

In 2016, it was announced that the History Channel would not be renewing the fan-favorite series. However, the network made the decision to reboot the show after nearly three years. Unfortunately, it does not look like Adrienne will be back for Season 10. According to her Facebook page, she worked with Papac Logging Inc. from 2013 until 2015. So, what is the former reality star up to today?

She runs a hat business with her family. According to her social media pages, Adrienne currently works as co-CEO for Jax Hats . The company’s website states that the business was initially started by Adrienne’s mother Jackie in 2007. Once her business took off, Jackie enlisted her two daughters to help run the brand.



Jax Hats are made through recycled “ugly sweaters” in an effort to keep the materials out of landfills. So, not only is this business helping to save the environment, but it’s also very fashionable.

She is in a serious relationship. If you follow Adrienne on Instagram, you’ll know that she is very much taken. She is currently in a relationship with Kristin, and judging from their social media accounts, the two have been dating for at least a year. Most recently, Adrienne and her girlfriend celebrated PRIDE, donning rainbow Jax hats. She captioned the cute picture of their PDA-filled moment, “We lav each other [sic].”

Last October, Adrienne posted a sweet message in honor of National Coming Out Day. “I'm so lucky to have found this beautiful soul. I’m so lucky my parents want her as a third daughter, so lucky my sister has already made best friends with her, so lucky she's my best friend too,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself posing with her girlfriend.

She continued, “My parents have always been supportive of my life. My sister has always been someone I could tell everything to. And I am so grateful I chose this family to be mine! Thank you all my family!”

Adrienne is super into fitness. Though she may not work as a logger anymore, Adrienne continues to be very active in her everyday life. Her second Instagram account is filled with bikini pics, selfies, and gorgeous modeling shots.