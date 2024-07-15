Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Welcome to the Rest of Your Life” — Clip of Adults Trying to Make Plans Is Painfully Relatable "Wait 'til you’re 30." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 15 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @phoebespooner6

As a kid in elementary school, when you made a new friend, you couldn't wait to hang out with them. Telling your parents that you wanted to go over to their house (or vice versa) felt like an absolute emergency, and if they did commit to a play date any other time than right this instant, it felt like an eternity.

A lot's changed since then. As adults, we're perfectly fine with taking our sweet old time in getting together with friends. Maybe it's because life gets in the way: jobs, significant others, oil changes, trips to the gym, carting our kids around, meal prepping. All of it can feel like a lot to handle, especially if we're trying to balance a social life too.

TikToker Phoebe Spooner (@phoebespooner6) encapsulated exactly what this struggle looks like with a relatable video that shows a group of friends standing around.

They start going back and forth on different days they're going to be out of town or when they're going to be busy/free up again, until they all end up, to their delight, discovering that they're free on the 8th.

All of them are fiddling around on their phones and presumably scrolling through their respective calendar applications in an attempt to see which day works best for them to all hang out together again.

When combined together, this is what their group discussion sounds like: "I'm on the...8th?" "No ..." "I'm back on the 29th." "On a Friday?" "29th to the ..."

"Yeah and I go away literally right after the 30th ..." "OK ... haha" "I'm free on the 8th is anyone free on the 8th?" "I'm free on the 8th!" "Ayy! We got somewhere!" "I could do the 8th," another person says.

"Yay!" they shout in unison, rejoicing that they found a date that works for everyone's schedule. The video resonated with various other TikTokers who responded to the clip. There was one person who wrote that timing hangouts are even more chaotic if you enter family-raising mode.

"It's even worse when everyone is married with kids," one person said. Another replied, "Wait till you’re 30." However, there was another TikToker who said that age didn't necessarily have anything to do with it.

"I’m 19 and this is literally my friends and I cause we all work and have class," she wrote, before recommending an application that many people who replied to the video said they use in order to help iron down dates their friends can spend with each other: "TIME TREE DOES WONDERS!!"

Someone else simply wrote, "Y’all gotta get timetree." There were even different "genres" of busy that folks discussed in the comments, too, like this person who wrote: "The ones whose families just always meet up. The ones who always have weddings. The ones with too many friends."

And while there were throngs of folks lamenting the fact that this is currently the state of their lives, there were others who said they were able to find some success in their own attempts at committing to shared gatherings with their pals.

"Me and six friends managed to arrange a holiday I'm honestly so proud of us," one person wrote. For someone else, getting everyone together isn't that difficult of a prospect — a date needs to go out and if there are people who can't make it work then they can't make it work: "Just put a date out. Whoever can attend can attend."

However someone else clapped back that this wasn't the point — the point was to get everyone in the same place at the same time: "Nah you want all the girls together — different vibe."