Where Was 'After We Collided' Filmed? The 'After' Sequel Is Finally on Netflix

In 2019, a novel written by Anna Todd titled After — which started off as Harry-Styles-inspired fan fiction, believe it or not — was adapted into a movie. The story follows the steamy love affair between Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, whose relationship has been described as a teenage version of 50 Shades of Gray.

Since the film's sequel, After We Collided, dropped on Netflix on Dec. 22, viewers have been curious: What are the filming locations of the franchise's second installment?