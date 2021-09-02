Victoria Justice Plays a Ghost Making Amends in 'Afterlife of the Party'

Spooky Season is officially upon us, and what better way to get started on the festivities than with a supernatural film about a recently-deceased party girl who tries to make amends with her loved ones before going straight to hell?

Victorious star Victoria Justice plays the aforementioned social butterfly, Cassie, in Afterlife of the Party. The Netflix comedy begins with Cassie's untimely death on the floor of a bathroom on her 25th birthday.