Where Is Afton Ferris Now? Details on the Convicted Killer (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chris Barilla
Apr. 12 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
If there's one thing that Oxygen's long-running true-crime show Snapped: Killer Couples has taught viewers, it's that danger could quite literally lurk around every corner, even in your own home. Honing in on the stories of romances and other relationships gone terribly wrong, the series paints a bleak picture of some of the most gruesome murders that have occurred between or involving couples in the U.S.
The new season of Snapped: Killer Couples is set to premiere on April 17, 2022. In the new season, fans will get a new opportunity to take a deep dive into some truly unsettling crimes. The first episode of the season is already gearing up to be a wild ride. It details the murders of Terri Seiback and Kandis Majors by Afton Ferris and Michael Schallert. With that being said, where is Afton now over a decade after her conviction? Here's what we know.
Where exactly is Afton Ferris now?
According to KFVS12, Afton Ferris, who was 21 at the time of the verdict, was found guilty on six counts that included murder, home invasion, and armed robbery. The punishment for her crimes was severe. Afton is still in the midst of a life sentence in prison without parole handed down just for the murders alone.
On top of that, she was sentenced to 50 years for each subsequent charge she received, per The Midwest Crime Files. Basically, Afton will never see another day outside of prison.
Her boyfriend and co-conspirator, Michael A. Schallert, was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, per the Harrisburg Register. Although she initially admitted to police that she was behind the gun that killed Terri and Kandis, Afton later rescinded that comment and said that she only admitted to being the shooter to protect Michael, who was the actual killer. Afton also claimed to be heavily under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder, per KFVS12.
Afton and Michael's crimes are being spotlighted on 'Snapped: Killer Couples.'
In an exclusive early clip shared with Distractify, fans can get a glimpse of what the new season of Snapped: Killer Couples will be like, leading off with the story of how Afton and Michael gruesomely murdered Terri and Kandis. Although the clip doesn't give too much away, investigators, family, and friends were tapped to recall the harrowing situation and reflect on the positive aspects of Terri and Kandis's lives and relationship.
To give some context, per The Midwest Crime Files, Terri and Kandis were longtime friends of Afton and Michael, and when the latter couple found themselves down on their luck, Terri and Kandis took them into their West Frankfort, Ill. home. After a few weeks of harboring them, Terri and Kandis noticed their belongings starting to disappear. Making a difficult decision, they kicked Afton and Michael out.
Shortly after being kicked out, Afton and Michael formulated a plan to return to Terri and Kandis's home, shoot them, and steal a car and their money. They did exactly that, and when the crime scene was discovered days later by Terri's aunt, police were quickly able to use video surveillance and credit card tracking to find the murderous couple, who surrendered and admitted guilt with no hesitancy.
Things changed when they got to court, however. As previously mentioned, Afton initially claimed to be the shooter, but when legal proceedings began, she entered a not guilty plea and attempted to argue that her substance abuse and Michael being the ringleader were enough to justify a lesser sentence.
All of Afton's attempted arguing in court didn't do much to change her fate, however. The then-21-year-old was found guilty in July 2011 and sentenced to life in prison. Michael was also found guilty in August 2011 and sentenced to life in prison.
Be sure to check out the story of Terri and Kandis's tragic passing in the new Snapped: Killer Couples season premiere, airing April 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. EST on Oxygen.