“Fatal Attraction Killer” Carolyn Warmus Has “Nothing to Hide” in New Oxygen Special

Get ready for a new look at The Fatal Attraction Murder. With Oxygen’s two-night special of that name, Carolyn Warmus is now giving the testimony she never gave during the trial that sent her to prison for nearly three decades.

Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder for the 1989 killing of Betty Jeanne Solomon, her lover’s wife. And now Oxygen is revisiting the case for The Fatal Attraction Murder, airing tonight, Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET and tomorrow night at the same time.