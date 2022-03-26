“Fatal Attraction Killer” Carolyn Warmus Has “Nothing to Hide” in New Oxygen Special

“Fatal Attraction Killer” Carolyn Warmus Has “Nothing to Hide” in New Oxygen SpecialBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 26 2022, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Get ready for a new look at The Fatal Attraction Murder. With Oxygen’s two-night special of that name, Carolyn Warmus is now giving the testimony she never gave during the trial that sent her to prison for nearly three decades.
Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder for the 1989 killing of Betty Jeanne Solomon, her lover’s wife. And now Oxygen is revisiting the case for The Fatal Attraction Murder, airing tonight, Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET and tomorrow night at the same time.
In a news release, Oxygen says that the special will feature exclusive interviews with Warmus and prosecutors, jurors, and reporters from her case. “All reveal what they thought about the case then and how they view it now,” the network adds. “Viewers are left to decide for themselves if justice was ultimately served. Was Warmus the unwitting pawn in a setup to distract police from the actual killer, or was she the obsessive femme fatale who murdered in cold blood?”
Carolyn Warmus was convicted of murder after two trials.
In a case that drew parallels to the 1987 Glenn Close film Fatal Attraction, Warmus was found guilty killing Solomon after an affair with Solomon’s husband, according to CNN.
At the time, Warmus was an elementary school teacher in Westchester County, New York, who had struck up an affair with Paul Solomon, a colleague 17 years older.
Paul said that he’d leave Betty Jeanne once their daughter graduated at high school, but authorities claimed that Warmus couldn’t wait that long and “would do anything to get Betty Jeanne out of the picture,” in the words of a prosecutor.
Prosecutors also alleged that Warmus bought a gun from a private detective and shot Betty Jeanne nine times in the Solomon home before heading to another rendezvous with Paul.
And in 1992 — following two two trials, the first of which ended with a hung jury — Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Now she’s out of prison and on parole for life — and telling her side of the story.
In 2019, Warmus was freed from prison on parole, and she’ll be on parole for life, as the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told CNN at the time. The agency added that Warmus would be supervised in New York County, that she’d be under a curfew, and that she’d have to maintain employment or participate in an academic vocational program.
Last May, a judge in Westchester, N.Y., approved the DNA testing of three items of evidence — a glove with traces of blood, semen recovered from the victim, and blood found in Paul’s tote bag — that Warmus hopes will exonerate her, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.
Warmus always maintained her innocence, and from what she says in the trailer for Oxygen’s The Fatal Attraction Murder, it sounds like she’s sticking to that story. “People portrayed me as the vixen home-wrecker,” she says in the clip. “There was no direct evidence against me.”
She also says in the trailer that she has “nothing to hide,” so you can expect new insight about her affair, her case, and her trials when the special kicks off on Oxygen tonight at 8 p.m. ET.