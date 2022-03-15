The Host of Investigation Discovery's 'Crime Scene Confidential' Is a Veteran CSI

Alina told Pop Culture that she takes her investigations very seriously, and her sole duty is to care for "each and every victim as she would her own family."

"Crime scene [investigating] has enabled me that opportunity for every one of my victims to provide that service, whether I know them or not. I can do that for somebody. To have them feel somebody gives a damn about their loved one, whether I've met them or not," she explained. "Whether I know them or not, to feel personally [that] I need to care for this person. Personally, I need to figure out who did this. Personally, I need to find somebody and hold them accountable."