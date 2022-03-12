What Happened to Sarm Heslop? She Boarded a Boat With Her Boyfriend and Never Came Home

According to reports, Sarm and Ryan had dinner together on shore on March 7, returning to the boat — which was called "Siren Song" — at 10 p.m.

At 2:30 a.m., Ryan called the Virgin Island authorities to tell them that his boat's anchor alarm was going off and that Sarm was missing. He was instructed to alert the U.S. Coast Guard right away while police initiated a missing-persons search, but Ryan didn't make the call until almost noon. Later that day, he didn't allow police to do a full forensic search of the boat and didn't answer questions at the advice of his lawyer.

But Ryan was not a person of interest in the initial investigation, and his luxury boat was never searched for evidence. However, there may be no more evidence left to find now that Bane has listed the catamaran for sale.