The Riddler Is Actually Tied to an Infamous Serial Killer

“The premise of the movie is that the Riddler is kind of molded in an almost Zodiac Killer sort of mode,” Matt explained to Movie Maker, “and is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, and they are the pillars of society.”

So when we start to see the similarities between the Riddler, a classically humorous character in the comic books, and a notorious serial killer, we’re definitely not imagining things. The Riddler takes on a sadistic air that we’ve seen much more in villains like the Joker and Two-Face.