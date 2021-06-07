Betty Broderick's Next Parole Hearing Is in 2032 When She's 84 Years Old

Fans of the Netflix show Dirty John may have heard the name Betty Broderick before. Her murder case is the focus of the second season. On Nov 5, 1989, Betty killed her ex-husband Dan and his second wife Linda. For the crime, Betty was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

During his marriage to Betty, Dan had a successful career as a medical malpractice lawyer. He made $1 million a year, according to a 1991 article from The New York Times . But after all this time, where is Betty now and what does she look like? She's living a completely different life now than she was with Dan.

What does Betty Broderick look like now?

Because of her crimes, Betty is expected to spend the rest of her life behind bars. She's currently serving out her sentence at the California Institute for Women in Los Angeles and is now in her 70s. Although there's no way to get pictures of her now because of her sentence, photos taken of her over the years don't show a huge change in her appearance.

It looks like for years after she was sentenced, Betty had the same darker blonde hair that's about shoulder length. If anything, she just looks like an older version of what people saw at her trial. She is actively trying to be released from prison and has been having a tough time of it.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, Betty has been denied parole twice with her latest attempt being in 2017, according to People. Her next parole hearing will be in 2032. She will be 84 years old. "I have no one to speak for me," she wrote in a handwritten letter back in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement