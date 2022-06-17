The Meaning of the Viral Agamemnon Counterpart Video, Explained

If you're into weird, creepy videos, then you've come to the right place, my friend. Let's talk about Agamemnon Counterpart. It's the title of a video that was allegedly created in 2001, but didn't make it to the internet until 2006, year after YouTube was created.

But every few years or so, this video recirculates and scores of folks end up watching it and naturally becoming confused. In fact, you may have recently seen it on TikTok. If not, you can watch it here.