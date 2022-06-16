Get to Know Georainbolt, TikTok's Biggest Geography Whiz

So, who exactly is Georainbolt? Well, the 23-year-old internet star, whose real name is Trevor Rainbolt, launched his TikTok account back in October 2021. Ever since then, his video viewership has quickly swelled to the millions thanks to his unique knack for knowing where any image was taken on the planet.

When he isn't making TikToks, Trevor works as the Snapchat Creative Lead at Wave Sports + Entertainment, per his LinkedIn profile.