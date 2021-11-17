Logo
Home > Entertainment
TikTok reactions to leg and head video
Source: TikTok / @idonotsaymyname & @crustybumm

Twitter Users Are About to Delete the Whole App After Watching the Horrifying NSFW "Leg and Head Video"

By

Nov. 17 2021, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

If you’ve been on Twitter or TikTok recently, you may have noticed some chatter about a "leg video" or a "leg and head video." To confirm, they are in fact the same video. And unless you’re following some really weird people, there's a good chance that the posts you saw regarding it warned you never to watch it because it is literally the most disgusting and blasphemous content on the Internet right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyway, I decided to watch it because I enjoy making bad decisions. Am I full of regret? Yes. Would I recommend it to a friend? No, I wouldn’t even recommend it to my worst enemy. But I will give you a vague synopsis of it as well as provide you with information on where you can watch it because you must enjoy making mistakes.

Keep scrolling to find out what the “leg and head video” is and how to watch it (I'm so sorry in advance!).

Twitter
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is the "leg video" or the "leg and head video" that everyone is talking about on Twitter?

The "leg video," also known as the "leg and head video," is a one-minute and 12-second clip that was posted on a Twitter account with the handle @PerverseFamily. For context, the Perverse Family is a pornography and fetish series that features a family — and the popular clip in question is a gruesome and terrifying recording of their sexual acts. Now if you're wondering why people are referring to it as the "leg video," that's because a leg was shown being put somewhere that it should never go.

A person's head was also put in a very unforgiving place, which is why some people may also refer to it by that name. Other details include fecal matter. That's it. That's my summary — there will be no further questions or comments.

Article continues below advertisement
Twitter screenshot of the Perverse family account
Source: Twitter

This is a notice from Twitter warning you to turn back. Depending on your security settings, you may get this, too.

Users on Twitter and TikTok react to the "leg and head video."

While the video was originally posted on Feb. 26, 2021, the haunting clip has continued to pick up momentum. Some viewers have also taken to TikTok to capture their reactions. Here are the reviews:

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter user @alexlagarce was not a fan — in fact, she wanted to cry. "EW I JUST WATCHED THE LEG AND HEAD VIDEO PPL WERE TALKING ABOUT ON TIK TOK AND I WANT TO CRY. WHAT WAS THAT!???? If Jesus is real, this is proof he will not be coming back. Y’all are beyond saving in any way shape or form," she wrote.

Meanwhile, user @trentoner summed up all of our reactions before and after watching the "leg and head video."

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, creator @idonotsaymyname also shared a video capturing his reaction post-watch. "I'm traumatized," the caption read. In the video, he is seen with a hood up. "That's it I'm gonna delete Twitter. It was a whole leg and head," he wrote in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

In his comment section, one user pointed out a similar video that went viral on the Internet in 2007. "One cup two girls, remastered," the user wrote. If you don't understand the reference, do yourself a favor and don't Google it. And if you understand the reference, just imagine that video, but far, far worse.

How do you watch the viral "leg and head video"?

First thing's first, don't! But given that I have provided you with the Twitter handle (@PerverseFamily) and the date it was posted (Feb. 26 2021), I think that is enough information to help you find it.

If not, you clearly have never stalked an ex-partner on social media and need to sharpen your skills.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Twitter's New "Undo" Feature Lets Users Preview and Revise Tweets Before They Go Live

The Phrase 'Look at My Sound' Is a Sexual Hint for TikTok Users In the Know

Popular TikToker Officer Kingery Deleted His Account Amid Assault Allegations

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.