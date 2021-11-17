Twitter Users Are About to Delete the Whole App After Watching the Horrifying NSFW "Leg and Head Video"

Anyway, I decided to watch it because I enjoy making bad decisions. Am I full of regret? Yes. Would I recommend it to a friend? No, I wouldn’t even recommend it to my worst enemy. But I will give you a vague synopsis of it as well as provide you with information on where you can watch it because you must enjoy making mistakes.

Keep scrolling to find out what the “leg and head video” is and how to watch it (I'm so sorry in advance!).