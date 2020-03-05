We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
screen-shot-2020-03-05-at-112510-am-1583429124250.png
Source: YouTube

"The Ahi Challenge" Is the Latest Dance Trend Taking Over TikTok

If you just figured out how to do the “Renegade” dance that took over TikTok, we’re sorry to tell you that it’s already gone and forgotten. The youths have come up with something new called “The Ahi Challenge.”

If we’re looking on the bright side, the dance looks a lot easier than some of the other dance trends on the popular social platform. You just need to make sure that your hips are in proper working order. Time to watch some old Shakira music videos and get to work!