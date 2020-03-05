"The Ahi Challenge" Is the Latest Dance Trend Taking Over TikTok

This isn’t the first time Charli has taken a challenge and blew it up. The "Renegade Challenge," the "Get Busy Challenge," and the "Shuffle Challenge" all took off because of TikTok royalty like Charli D’Amelio trying it out and setting the trend. After Charli got a hold of it, the "Ahi Challenge" was being done in malls, on escalators, and in bedrooms around the world and even by a few celebrities, including This is Us stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown.