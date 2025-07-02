Who Are Aidan Zingg's Parents? All About the Motocross Star's Family The 16-year-old Motocross racer died on June 28. By Niko Mann Published July 2 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Monster Army / YouTube

Motocross fans are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Aidan Zingg. The young athlete died in an accident during the 2025 Mammoth Motocross event in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on June 28.

Article continues below advertisement

According to USA Today, the rising motocross star's death is being investigated by the Mammoth Lakes Police Department after reports from other racers conflicted with what racing officials told Aidan's father about the accident leading to his tragic death. After learning about the tragedy, his fans are asking about Aidan Zingg's parents.

Source: Instagram / @alex.zingg25

Article continues below advertisement

Aidan Zingg's parents are Bob are Shari Zingg.

Aidan Zingg's parents are Bob and Shari Zingg. Bob told USA Today the details of his son's accident and death, and he revealed that he was holding his son when he died. Aidan was pronounced dead at a local hospital. “My son died with me holding him,’’ he said. “That’s going to be something that haunts me forever.’’ Bob also said that he and Shari were awaiting more information from the coroner to "provide clarity" about Aidan's cause of death.

"I was told by the head of the event's safety that Aidan was involved in a crash by himself," he said. However, Bob was told by another racing rider that his son ended up underneath another rider's bike after crashing, but that he "got up and was going to his bike.'' Others said Aidan didn't move at all. A second motocross rider said he witnessed a rider "push the bike off" Aidan.

Article continues below advertisement

“The riders were both very upset, crying, and I told them guys that it was a racing incident. They're all good boys. I know that nobody did anything on purpose ... I'm just, why, the discrepancy in the story?" When Bob got to his son's side, he said the medics were working on Aidan. "I hold his head, and I go up to his ear, and I'm like, 'Aidan, please don't go, buddy. Please don't go.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Does Aidan Zingg have siblings?

Aidan has two siblings, an older sister and a younger brother. His big sister is a young equestrian who won third place in youth cowhorse at the NRCHA Stallion Stakes last May in Las Vegas. Alexandria Zingg shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to honor her little brother on June 29. "You are a light. The vibrancy to every color in my world," she wrote. "I will forever see you in everything I do. Every time I step into the show pen, it will be for you."

"I will work twice as hard, be twice as good, shine twice as bright, and it will never fill the space you’ve left, but I will do my best to pick up where you left off," she continued. "You were so incredible that God only needed you here for 16 years to fulfill your purpose, and He just couldn’t wait any longer to bring you home. I could write a thousand more things to you, but I’ll save them for my prayers. I love you so much it’s unreal. Fly high but don’t go too far. I love love love you, bud."

Article continues below advertisement

According to race promoter Myron Short, Aidan died after suffering from chest trauma as a result of the crash. "My flagger that witnessed it said he seen Aidan high-side flying through the air and hit the ground and he never gained consciousness at all," he said. "Flaggers were all there on him, working on him doing CPR instantly. The flagger and the medics."