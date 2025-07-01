People Want to Know What Happened to Stefanos Tsitsipas After His Exit From Wimbledon 2025 The Greek tennis star was forced to retire from his first-round match on June 30. By Niko Mann Published July 1 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are asking what happened to Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek tennis star was forced to retire from his first-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The tournament kicked off on June 30 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Stefanos was playing his first-round match against French qualifier Valentin Royer when he decided he should retire from the match, according to ESPN. He was trailing his opponent 6-3, 6-2 when he decided to retire from the match.



What happened to Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon 2025 because of a recurring lower-back injury. The tennis pro said that there was “no point to competing” due to the injury, according to Tennis.com. Stefanos took a medical timeout during the second set and tried to continue, but he struggled with movement and retired after Royer took a 6-3, 6-2 lead.

“It's something that I've been dealing with for many years now, my lower left side back,” he told reporters. “It's exactly what Arthur Fils went through the last couple of weeks playing at Roland Garros. I feel like it can be a very tricky injury.”

"I'm battling many wars these days," he added. "It's really painful to see myself in a situation like this. I feel like I'm left without answers. I don't know. I've tried everything. I've done an incredible job with my fitness. I've done an incredible job with my physiotherapy, so I've maximized on everything that I possibly can do. Right now, I'm just absolutely left with no answers."

Stefanos was No. 3 in the world back in 2021. He first withdrew from a tournament at the 2023 ATP Tour Finals due to his lower back. He won the Dubai title this year, but the Greek tennis star's health led to the decline in his ranking. He was seeded 24th at Wimbledon.

Stefanos has been working with Goran Ivanisevic, the former coach of Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic, but his back injury isn't "disappearing or fading."

"It's probably the most difficult situation that I've ever been faced with, because it's an ongoing issue that doesn't seem to be disappearing or fading," he said. "I have a limit at some point, so I'll definitely have to have my final answer on whether I want to do stuff or not in the next couple of months. Tennis is a rotational sport, and if you can't rotate, then there's no reason playing it."

"I was playing good tennis. I was happy with the way I was playing,” he added. “I felt like I had a good chance at Wimbledon. I really don't know what can I say else. It's tough to wrap my head around what happened.”