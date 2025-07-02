16-Year-Old Motocross Racer Aidan Zingg Died During a Competition in California Aidan Zingg was a racer for years before his accident. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 2 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alex.zingg25

On June 28, 2025, 16-year-old Motocross star and rising racer Aidan Zingg died in an accident during a race, per USA Today. The outlet reported that, following the accident, which took place at Mammoth Motocross in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., an investigation was opened, and even Aidan’s father, Bob Zingg, was looking into how his son died. So, what happened to Aidan Zingg?

According to a press release from RacerXOnline, Aidan had been rising in Motocross for years. He even qualified for his seventh time at the AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship, which was scheduled to take place after his death. The release also expressed love for Aidan and added, "MX Sports and the American Motorcyclist Association send their sincere condolences to the family." So, what are the details surrounding the accident? That's what many want to know now.

What happened to Aidan Zingg?

USA Today reported that Aidan’s dad, Bob, recalled hearing conflicting stories about what happened to his son. One account of the accident said that Aidan died in a crash on his bike and that no one else was involved. He told the outlet that he was later told by other racers that Aidan was caught under another rider’s bike and pushed the bike off himself before he got up and was then hurt and killed in the accident.

How did Aidan Zingg crash?

Despite some apparent rumors that Aidan crashed into another racer in the air during the race, per DirtBikeLover.com, he wiped out on his bike when he was in a corner of the dirt track. The outlet also reported that other racers allegedly hit Aidan before officials were able to get to him.

Following the accident, Kawasaki Racing, with whom Aidan had signed a contract, released a statement on Instagram to mourn the young racer. "It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Kawasaki Team Green rider Aidan Zingg," the post says. "Zingg lost his life following injuries sustained during a crash at Mammoth Motocross in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Zingg’s dedication and kind demeanor will forever be remembered in the racing community."

Aidan Zingg's fans want to know his cause of death.

An official cause of death was not released immediately following Aidan’s accident, but according to the Los Angeles Times, the 16-year-old racing prodigy died from accident-related injuries in the crash. Although Aidan’s father told USA Today that he heard different stories about what exactly happened during the accident, he said he did not blame anyone else in the race.