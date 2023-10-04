Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Supercross Racer Jeff Alessi Has Died at 34 Years Old — What Happened to Him? On Oct. 2, 2023, news broke that Supercross racer Jeff Alessi had died at the age of 34, leading many to wonder exactly what happened to him. By Joseph Allen Oct. 4 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jeffalessi801

Following recent news that Jeff Alessi, a Supercross racer, had died at the age of 34, many fans were in mourning. Jeff died on Oct. 2, 2023, and many fans want to know what happened to him and how he died.

While many details surrounding Jeff's death are still a mystery, we do have some information about what happened to him and how the news of his death was first announced. There are also unconfirmed rumors about Jeff's cause of death, so we'll do our best to clarify what has been verified and what hasn't.

What happened to Jeff Alessi?

The news of Jeff's death was first confirmed in a post Instagram by one of Jeff's friends and fellow racers, Kenny. "Woke up to devastating news this morning from a text from Jeff’s dad, Tony, informing me that Jeff passed away last night," his post said. "I was always in Jeff’s corner since he was a little kid. He was always a little brother that was in his brother’s shadow, and always did his best to help others. I hope that he is in heaven catching big bass rest easy. Going to miss our talks little buddy."

Although that post was more than enough to confirm that Jeff had died, it didn't offer any details on the circumstances surrounding his death. It seems like his death was sudden and unexpected, but the various posts from people who knew him don't offer much information on exactly what happened. What seems clear, though, is that Jeff had an impact on a wide circle of people.

What was Jeff Alessi's cause of death?

Jeff's cause of death hasn't been confirmed, but there's a rumor circulating online that he died after suffering from a major heart attack. While that's certainly possible, it hasn't been officially confirmed, so at this point it's only a rumor. Following the news of Jeff's death, though, there has been an outpouring of love from acquaintances and from those who competed alongside or against him.

“I have no words Jeff was an amazing friend to me," Ashley Fiolek, a friend of Jeff's, wrote on Facebook. "He would drop everything to help me. He had a beautiful soul. We need more people like him. Please keep Jeff's whole family in your prayers. Rest in peace, Jeff Alessi.”