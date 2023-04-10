Precious Cooper Is a Force to Be Reckoned With on 'Street Outlaws: Memphis'

If you're a fan of Street Outlaws: Memphis, odds are that you're at least somewhat familiar with Precious Cooper. Commonly referred to as the "Queen of the Streets" thanks to her post-win catchphrase "Off with their head," Precious has been an integral member of JJ Da Boss and Tricia Day's team since its earliest days. She can often be seen taking on the first race of the night.

With all of that being said, what else do we know about Precious? What is her role within the show and on the racing team? Keep reading for all of the details.

Who is Precious Cooper?

As viewers have learned through her many years on the show, Precious's willingness to race and fight for her team's honor has made her a key player in their dynamic and helped secure plenty of wins. Born in Osceola, Fla., in 1989, Precious met JJ when she was just 19 years old. JJ was already a famous racer and Precious asked him to take her under his wing.

JJ took a liking to Precious and decided to teach her the ropes. Eventually, he asked her to join his Street Outlaws team. She started off racing the Puddle Jumper, which impressed JJ as Precious easily cruised to victory time and time again. Her racing pedigree only continued to expand and she quickly became a feared opponent in major racing circuits. She's famous for her take-no-prisoners attitude and determination against some of the most experienced racers out there.

