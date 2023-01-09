'Street Outlaws OKC' Newcomer Damon Merchant Is Happily Married
Street Outlaws OKC — everyone's favorite pedal-to-the-metal, cylinder-busting reality tv show — is back and better than ever. Alongside the regular crew of racing legends, there's a new face joining the cast: Damon Merchant, aka HD, The New Guy.
Driving an impressive 1968 RS Camaro, Damon is already a formidable force on the tarmac. But what do we know about his personal life? Namely, who is his wife? Keep reading for all of the known details.
Who is Damon Merchant's wife, Lacy Merchant?
Damon might be new to the Street Outlaws world, but he's making it a family affair by including his wife, Lacy Merchant. According to Lacy's Facebook, she is just as much of a car lover as Damon is. Aside from being a social work case manager at the Oklahoma State Human Services Department, Lacy is a gearhead who can be seen working on cars alongside her husband on the show.
We don't know exactly when Damon and Lacy became a couple, but there are posts of them together going back over ten years on her page. They are the parents of three kids: Teagan, Logan, and Bryson. The family seems to enjoy spending quality time together both at racing events and outside of that world (evident through the many images Lacy has shared of her family together).
Who is Damon Merchant?
Although he's new to the show, Damon has been street racing for more than 20 years. In a recent interview, Damon recalled, "We did a lot of mud drag races growing up. When I turned 16, I got introduced to drag racing from another local guy, and we started doing the local high school drags at Thunder Valley in Noble, Oklahoma. So I’ve been doing it off and on for the last 20 years or so."
His prowess behind the wheel made him a well-known name in the racing scene in the Oklahoma area, which is how series mainstay Big Chief caught wind of him. The reality star invited Damon to join him on Street Outlaws OKC and the rest was history.
Be sure to check out Damon, Lacy, and the rest of the Street Outlaws OKC crew when new episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery.