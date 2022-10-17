'Street Outlaws' Star Robin Roberts Was Recently Involved in a Scary Car Accident

News of the crash was shared on the official Robin Roberts Racing Instagram page, which posted a horrifying image of Robin's car mangled after a wreck.

The caption reads: "Thank you everyone for the support and prayers! In time, Robin is going to make a full recovery. Shout out to RJ Race Cars for ensuring driver safety in every detail of the car, as well as Pilgrim media & the track safety response team for handling a bad situation so well. We will tell more when we have a chance to catch our breath."