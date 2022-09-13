'Street Outlaws' Star Lizzy Musi Gets Into Another Crash — Is She OK?

In an Instagram post from her father, Pat Musi, he assured fans she was doing OK. After thanking them for their concern, Pat began by letting everyone know that Lizzy "got the second-round win over Ryan Martin." It's a bit strange to start with the race results then ease into Lizzy's health status from there.

"She got out of the car on her own and was taken to the hospital for observation and released," he said.

Pat went on to give the car's design a shoutout because it was craftmanship that kept Lizzy safe. "The Robert Hayes-built car and all the safety equipment did its job," said Pat. According to him, the car is currently being repaired and they will be back.